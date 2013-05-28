Bridge over 1-95 to close in Mamaroneck

The Weaver Street Bridge over I-95 and the Metro-North Railroad tracks in Mamaroneck is scheduled to closed to all vehicles from June 3 to at least July 24 while the New York State Department of Transportation repairs it.

Traffic will be rerouted over the Rockland Avenue Bridge and the Chatsworth Avenue Bridge in the interim. Pedestrian access will continue over the Weaver Street Bridge through June 23, so that children can continue to use the bridge to walk to and from school.

Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor Nancy Seligson said Tuesday that the DOT originally wanted to start the repairs in March, but town and school officials objected because the bridge is a significant artery providing access to local schools.

The DOT agreed to move the project back and to provide a pedestrian walkway over the under-construction bridge until school is out.