Bridgehampton's Halsey house can be yours if you move it

A last-ditch effort is being made in Bridgehampton to find a new owner for the historic Jeremiah Halsey Jr. house, parts of which date back to the early 1700s.

The price is right -- it’s free -- but the building has to be moved off its foundation and taken to a new location by April 14. A demolition permit has already been issued to tear down the house at 510 Halsey Lane.

The three-story house was likely constructed between 1710 and 1730, and is “an irresistible historic resource within the hamlet of Bridgehampton,” according to Sally Spanburgh, chairwoman of the Southampton Town landmarks board. Its one-story gabled roof kitchen likely dates to 1840-1850.

But it is a shell of its former self. Most of the interior walls have been removed, and while some rooms are intact, others are gone. The frame, plank flooring and center fireplace and shell are intact.

The demolition permit on the property was issued on March 12. Spanburgh said anyone interested in taking away the house can reach her at (917) 743-3963. “It can go anywhere but it’d be nice if it stayed in Bridgehampton,” she said.