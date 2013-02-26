Briefs: Kiwanuka helps Giants save cap space
The Giants and Mathias Kiwanuka have agreed to convert $1.5 million of his 2013 base salary to a bonus, helping to put the team about $5 million below the current expected salary cap for 2013 . . . In other Giants news, the 22-year-old nephew of owner John Mara, also named John Mara, has been charged with felony assault in Connecticut for allegedly hitting a person in the head with a bottle during a New Year's Eve party. NBACeltics beat Jazz in OT
Paul Pierce scored 26 points as the visiting Celtics earned a 110-107 overtime victory over the Jazz, which was led by Gordon Hayward's 26 points . . . Wilson Chandler had 23 points and Ty Lawson added 22 in the host Nuggets' 119-108 victory over the Lakers, who received 29 points and nine assists from Kobe Bryant . . . Al Horford (22 rebounds) and Josh Smith each scored 23 points as the visiting Hawks beat the Pistons, 114-103.
Undefeated Blackhawks win in OT
Marian Hossa scored 1:44 into overtime as the host Blackhawks stretched their NHL-record opening points streak to 19 games (16-0-3) with a 3-2 win over the Oilers.COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Farmingdale State to face Amherst
The Farmingdale State women's basketball team (12-12) will face host No. 5 Amherst (26-1) Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.