Broken rail delays LIRR's Babylon branch

A broken rail near the Wantagh train station is causing 5-to-10 minute delays Thursday morning on the Babylon Branch, the Long Island Rail Road said. Those delays are both eastbound and westbound.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take to make repairs to the rail.

Earlier, equipment trouble and a switch problem led to a delayed train and a cancellation on the Ronkonkoma Branch, officials said.

The 4:06 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station was delayed 12 minutes through Bethpage due to a switch problem. The 5:30 a.m. train from Greenport, scheduled to arrive in Ronkonkoma at 6:53 a.m., was cancelled -- due to an equipment problem.

Officials said passengers were transported to Ronkonkoma via buses servicing Greenport and Riverhead.