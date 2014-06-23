Brookhaven board expected to approve Ronkonkoma complex

Plans to build a residential and retail complex near the Ronkonkoma train station are expected to be approved Tuesday by the Brookhaven Town Board.

The $475 million project, known as the Ronkonkoma Hub, may include as many as 1,450 apartments, 195,000 square feet of retail space, and 350,000 square feet of office and medical facilities.

The town board has scheduled a series of votes on the project during a meeting to start at 5 p.m. at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

The Hub project is being developed by Tritec Real Estate, of East Setauket, which was tapped by Brookhaven officials to act at the master builder at the site. Tritec has said construction could begin later this year or early next year, and may take as long as 10 years.

The Hub would be constructed on about 50 acres on the north side of the Long Island Rail Road tracks, east of Ronkonkoma Avenue, between the Long Island Expressway and MacArthur Airport. The area is occupied by several small stores and businesses.

Hub proponents, including affordable housing advocates, construction workers and builders, have said it would improve a blighted area and create housing for young adults. Opponents have raised concerns about its potential impact on traffic and parking.