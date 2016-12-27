Brookhaven launches app to get snowplows on streets faster

The Brookhaven Town Highway Department has rolled out a new app that makes it easier for officials to reach contracted plow drivers to clear roads during snow storms.

For residents, that means getting those drivers on the roads more quickly. The app stores a list of phone numbers and email addresses for people who can be called, emailed or sent texts when they’re needed to remove snow from streets. Before the app, calling drivers individually took about an hour, officials said.

“This app, which will be active before the first storm of this season, offers a great deal of functionality and significant time savings,” Highway Department Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said in a statement.

The app was created by the town’s information technology department, officials said.

“Since I took office nearly four years ago, one of my priorities has been improving the efficiencies of the department,” Losquadro said. “This user-friendly app effectively does just that.”

— DEON J. HAMPTON