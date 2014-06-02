Brookhaven to pay for stormwater basin filters

Brookhaven Town and Patchogue Village on Thursday announced they have entered into a municipal agreement in which several stormwater basin filters will be installed.

The town will pay for the filters, while Patchogue will install, clean and maintain the 18 filters in Patchogue, East Patchogue and Blue Point.

The agreement was announced at a Thursday morning news conference at Corey North Marina in Blue Point.

The filters will remove pollutants from stormwater that would otherwise discharge into local surface waters. Four tributaries have been selected, all of which will drain to the South Shore Estuary Reserve.

Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said the partnership saves the town money and helps the environment.