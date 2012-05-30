Bruno fraud retrial put on calendar

ALBANY -- A federal judge has set Feb. 4 for the retrial on fraud charges of former New York Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, once one of the three most powerful officials in state government, and imposed a gag order on the lawyers.

"This case is going to get tried in the courtroom, not the press," U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe said Tuesday. "Same rules as last time." Sharpe acknowledged that Bruno held daily press conferences on the courthouse steps during the 2009 trial to say he was innocent while his lawyers stood quietly by. "I know what I can control and what I can't," the judge said.

The retired 83-year-old Bruno was convicted on two counts of so-called honest services fraud, under a general theory he used his influence to make money in his sideline consulting business, depriving taxpayers of his honest services. He was acquitted of five charges, and the jury was unable to decide on another count after the monthlong trial.

Sharpe sentenced Bruno to 2 years in prison, but he remained free pending appeal. An appeals court last year dismissed the convictions, citing a Supreme Court ruling in another case that prosecutors must show direct bribes or kickbacks.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Coombe told the judge Tuesday that prosecutors are ready to proceed as soon as possible on the two charges and that there isn't much new evidence for a trial they expect to last two weeks. She said there are "some additional details regarding official actions," but she didn't specify them.

Defense attorney William Dreyer said more time was needed, partly to file motions in the case, which are due by Oct. 1.

E. Stewart Jones, who recently joined Bruno's defense team, has said that one of those will be a motion to dismiss the case. He told Sharpe Tuesday that he needed time to read the thousands of documents filed.

According to the superseding indictment filed May 3, prosecutors alleged that businessman Jared Abbruzzese and his companies paid Bruno $360,000 of consulting fees in 2004 and 2005 and that Abbruzzese gave him the equivalent of $80,000 for a worthless racehorse. They said Bruno in return took several steps in his Senate position to benefit Abbruzzese, including directing a $250,000 grant to Evident Technologies, a company in which Abbruzzese was an investor, and a $2.5-million grant to the Sage Colleges that benefited Evident.

Bruno represented Rensselaer County and parts of Saratoga County in the Senate starting in 1976, becoming the chamber's Republican majority leader in 1995 until he stepped down in 2008, about six months before he was indicted. He has argued that, like nearly every other part-time state lawmaker in New York, he maintained outside business interests and did nothing wrong.