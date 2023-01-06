Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement', progressing toward recovery

Jan. 5—Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appears to be on the road to recovery. The Bills announced on Thursday morning that the second-year defensive back was showing "remarkable improvement" after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, 24, received CPR on the field and was reportedly revived twice after losing his pulse. The team tweeted out a statement on Thursday to update his status:

Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.

Hamlin's father, Mario, addressed the team on a Zoom call on Thursday morning, noting that his son was "making progress" though he remains in critical condition.

Hamlin's teammate and fellow defensive back Kaiir Elam also tweeted out encouraging news.

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," wrote Elam. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"

The Bills have not practiced this week while Hamlin remains hospitalized in Ohio, though the team held a walkthrough on Wednesday in Buffalo and is expected to practice on Thursday, according to NFL Network. They are scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Sunday in the regular season finale.

___

(c)2023 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

Visit Staten Island Advance, N.Y. at www.silive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.