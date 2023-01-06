Buffalo man gets 6 years in prison for shooting, illegal gun

Jan. 6—A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and gun possession charges for separate incidents was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to a six-year determinate prison sentence and five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

David J. Smith, 20, was arrested with an illegal handgun while inside a vehicle headed the wrong way near the Peace Bridge on March 24, 2022, according to prosecutors.

About two months later, on May 31, Smith fired multiple shots into a store in the 300 block of Hopkins Street in South Buffalo, striking a victim who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, prosecutors said. The victim was treated for injuries to his lower leg and foot.

On Oct. 25, Smith pleaded guilty to the two highest charges in the indictment against him.

