Build a new generation of space shuttles

It's really sad that one of the most inspirational feats of human endeavor, that of NASA's space shuttle program, is being forced into retirement ["Discovery to embark on its final flight," News, Feb. 22].

The most accomplished of space vehicles ever created by American engineers - aside from the Apollo crafts - still has a vital role to play in the American space program. Putting the shuttle fleet out to pasture is not the answer at a time when the American economy is trying to revive itself. Their forced obsolescence will only serve to greatly diminish the United States' presence as a scientific powerhouse in space technology and continued discovery.

Instead, we should build a second generation of shuttles and refine the technology, employing a new generation of scientists and engineers to create technology and energy sources. The space shuttle is the most versatile space vehicle on or off the planet. Without it, constructing the International Space Station would have been far more difficult, not to mention the many other missions in which the shuttles played an integral part.

We owe it to our children to keep inspiring them with a sense of awe at seeing these magnificent machines embark upon new endeavors. Continuing the program will spark that fire of study, hard work and perseverance in young minds to strive further for the greater good.

Pat Clemente, Centerport