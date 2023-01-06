Bulldogs rally in fourth quarter

Jan. 5—LEBANON — Kassidy LaTour scored a season- high 17 points with seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks as Lyman Memorial rallied from a 6-point deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday night for a 44-40 Eastern Connecticut Conference inter-division victory over Stonington.

Jenny Lopez added 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Phoebe Carpenter scored nine points with four rebounds and three blocks to lift the Bulldogs (4-3), who outscored the Bears (1-5) 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

In other games ... Windham jumped out to a 23- 7 lead after one quarter in its 71- 53 ECC inter- division victory over St. Bernard in Uncasville.

Aniyah Jenkins scored 26 points — shooting 10-of-15 from the floor — for the Whips (5-1).

Hailey Flores recorded a double- double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Jaelize Rivera had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Kaelyn Pearl finished with 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Parish Hill past Aerospace, 45-25, in a Capital Region Athletic League game in Chaplin.

Grace Quinn added 10 points with seven rebounds while Ashlyn Kemp had seven points and eight assists for the Pirates (3-5, 2- 2 league).

Paige Raynor connected on six 3-pointers and led all scorers with 20 points as E. O. Smith ( 6- 1, 2- 0 league) led 20- 8 after one quarter in its 57- 35 Central Connecticut Conference East Division victory over South Windsor in Storrs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Windham Tech shot 14- of- 27 behind the 3- point line in its 89- 69 Connecticut Technical Conference Charter Oak East Division victory at Norwich Tech.

Dezmen Gaston made three 3- pointers and led all scorers with 22 points for the Mighty Tigers (4-3, 2-0 league).

Brody Belanger added 19 points with four 3-pointers while Dylan Desautels (14), Colby Dunnack (13) and Trey Lindsey ( 11) all finished in double figures.

Windham pulled away in the second half for a 58-48 ECC inter- division victory at East Lyme.

Travis Mangual ( 6 assists) and Anthony Green (9 rebounds, 3 blocks) each scored 12 points for the Whips (5-2), who scored 20 third- quarter points — two shy of its first-half total ( 22) — to take a 42- 34 lead into the fourth quarter.

