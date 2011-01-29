Bump in value for Knicks

If only dollars equated to wins, this would be a golden age for New York basketball. But that's always been Donnie Walsh's ultimate goal with the league's richest franchise.

In the year Walsh got the Knicks under the salary cap for the first time in 14 years, the franchise regained its position as the NBA's most valuable in 2010, according to the annual list produced last week by Forbes.com.

The Knicks were valued at $655 million, the highest of any NBA team and a 12-percent increase. The Lakers, who were No. 1 last year, dropped 6 percent to $643 million in 2010, second in the league behind the Knicks, who haven't made the playoffs since 2005.

After winning their first championship since 2002, the Lakers in 2009 ended what was a four-year run by the Knicks as the highest-valued NBA franchise. The Knicks held the top spot from 2005-08, as their value increased from $543 million in 2005 to $613 million in 2008 before it dropped to $586 million in '09 to fall behind the Lakers.

Apparently, anticipation of the 2010 free-agency sweepstakes and the arrival of Amar'e Stoudemire helped the Knicks pick up major corporate sponsors and sell out their season tickets for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

It would have been interesting to see what LeBron James could have done to the value of the franchise. Is it outrageous to think that with LeBron and Amar'e, the Knicks could have come near the $1-billion mark? Only the Yankees and 19 NFL teams - including the Giants and Jets - have reached that plateau among U.S.-based sports franchises.

The Dolan family owns controlling interests in the Knicks, MSG and Cablevision. Cablevision owns Newsday.

Jimmer of hope

The Knicks are thrilled with what Landry Fields has turned into as the 39th pick in last June's draft, but before they had Fields on their board, they had hoped to pull off a second-round heist by convincing Brigham Young sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette to enter the draft as a junior.

Fredette, a 6-2 combo guard who is from upstate Glens Falls, came to the MSG Training Center in May for a workout with the Knicks, who were salivating at his potential, especially in Mike D'Antoni's pick-and-roll system. He also had workouts scheduled with the Nets, Celtics and Thunder, but none of those teams would guarantee him a first-round selection.

Fredette's workout with the Knicks was hindered by a quad injury that he aggravated during the session. A day later, Fredette decided to pass on his other workouts and return to school, which dashed the Knicks' hopes of snaring him.

They probably won't get a shot at him this year, as Fredette (27.4 points per game and 42.1 percent shooting from three-point range) is touted as a lottery pick. If the Carmelo Anthony talks fall apart, perhaps the Knicks could use Anthony Randolph plus their 2011 pick to move up in the draft for another shot at Fredette.

Happy-er Chandler?

Wilson Chandler has had too much to think about the last few weeks, and the mental burden has weighed down his game. Chandler fired his agent, Chris Luchey, and has major concerns about the talk that has him going to Denver if or when the Knicks trade for Carmelo Anthony.

Chandler appears to be close to signing with agent Happy Walters, who represents Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawne Williams.

Walters certainly can't stop the Knicks from trading Chandler, but he can help him get full-market value as a restricted free agent after this season. And if Chandler is traded to Denver, the Knicks could always try to find a way to clear enough salary-cap space to put in an offer sheet to bring him back. He is that highly regarded within the organization.

No fans of Forbes

While the Knicks may like their status as the most valuable franchise, others dismiss the Forbes list.

"No one ever looks at buying or selling a franchise based off Forbes' numbers," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted last week. "It's meaningless and worthless."

The Mavs were ranked sixth on Forbes' list for 2010 with a value of $438 million, which the magazine said was a 2-percent decrease from the previous year. According to the magazine, the Mavericks are one of three teams in the top 10 that show a loss ($7.8 million) in operating income.

The biggest loser was the Cavaliers, who dropped 26 percent in value to $355 million with the departure of LeBron James. The Miami Heat gained 17 percent to $425 million (seventh) with James' arrival.

Around the NBA

The Grizzlies reportedly are interested in bringing back Jason Williams, who was placed on waivers by the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Williams was always a favorite of Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley and would help their thin backcourt, especially now that O.J. Mayo has been suspended 10 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy (more on that in a minute). Williams, whose game is in a substantial tailspin, could draw interest from playoff-bound teams. The Knicks, for instance, could use a backup point guard who can run an offense; Williams, in small doses, could fit the bill at a very cheap price once he clears waivers . . . Mayo tested positive for DHEA, a substance that is readily available over the counter in various forms and isn't known as a performance-enhancer. (Studies have shown it can increase testosterone levels, but for older men. It's more known for fighting depression.) Mayo called it "an honest mistake" and said he had no idea it was a banned substance in the NBA . . . Suns owner Robert Sarver continues to insist that Steve Nash will not be traded - "I just don't see it," he told The Arizona Republic - which means Nash should be gone by the trade deadline, right? Sarver also said he wants to see Grant Hill finish his career in Phoenix. Sarver might be able to get some real value for both players now, however, to help the franchise in the future rather than see both walk away. Neither looks ready for retirement.

Tweet of the week

@gallinari8888: "Adrenaline still going on in my body . . . I can't sleep." - Danilo Gallinari, hours after his big fourth quarter in the Knicks' win over Miami on Thursday night.