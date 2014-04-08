Buses still replacing Montauk Line trains

Buses continue to replace some trains on the Long Island Rail Road’s Montauk Branch, as the LIRR performs track inspections through much of this week.

In total, 21 trains were scheduled to be wholly or partially replaced from Monday through Thursday. The LIRR estimated that 405 customers would be affected by the service change. The railroad said customers should allot an extra 23 to 41 minutes to their trips, depending on where and when they travel on the branch.

The affected trains include six between Patchogue and Montauk or Patchogue and Speonk on Tuesday; four trains operating between Speonk and Montauk on Wednesday; and five trains operating between Babylon and Patchogue on Thursday.

The service interruptions are necessary as the LIRR conducts inspections of its track using “an advanced Sperry rail car that can detect metal fatigue and faults beneath the surface of the steel rails,” according to the railroad.

For more information, customers can visit mta.info/lirr.