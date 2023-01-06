calendarwatch

SUNDAY

WORSHIP SERVICES

East Meadow: Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m.; services also streamed on facebook.com/htocem, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Ave., free, htocem.org, 516-483-3649.

East Northport: Service at 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Burr Rd., free, welcometoclc.org, 631-499-4655.

Farmingdale: In-person and virtual worship service 9:30 a.m., Farmingdale United Methodist Church, 407 Main St., free, visit farmingdaleumc.org for link to service, 516-694-3424.

Lake Ronkonkoma: In-person worship services at 10 a.m.; services are also available for viewing online on the church’s website; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 307 Hawkins Ave., free, holycross-lutheran.org, 631-588-9509.

Patchogue: In-person service, also available on YouTube and Facebook Live, all are welcome, 10 a.m., Patchogue Church of the Nazarene, 2 Nazarene Way, free, donations accepted, patchnaz.net, 631-654-3795.

Port Jefferson Station: Services at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Patchogue Rd., free, stpaulslcpjs.org, 631-473-2236.

Riverhead: Service at 10 a.m., Living Water Full Gospel Church, 24 Shade Tree Lane, free, livingwater

.on

line, 631-722-4969.

Sag Harbor: In-person services at 9 and 11 a.m., service in Spanish at 6 p.m., Hamptons Christian Fellowship, 2837 Noyac Rd., free, hamptonschristian.com, 631-725-4155.

TUESDAY

INTERDENOMINATIONAL

MORNING PRAYER SERVICE

Stony Brook: All faiths and traditions welcome, 8 a.m., All Souls Episcopal Church, 61 Main St., free, allsouls-

stonybrook.org, 631-655-7798.

WEDNESDAY

BIBLE STUDY

Port Jefferson Station: Meets weekly via Zoom (meeting ID: 977-887-967), all are welcome, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Patchogue Rd., free, stpaulslcpjs.org, 631-473-2236.

WORSHIP, BIBLE STUDYAND PRAYER

Sag Harbor: Be lifted up with worship music, then verse-by-verse Bible study followed by time of sharing, Q&A and prayer, 7 p.m., Hamptons Christian Fellowship, 2837 Noyac Rd., free, hamptonschristian.com, 631-725-4155.

INTERDENOMINATIONAL ROSARY

Stony Brook: A group recitation of the rosary, includes prayers drawn from the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Episcopal and Orthodox traditions, noon to 12:30 p.m., All Souls Episcopal Church, 61 Main St., free, allsouls-stonybrook.org, 631-751-0034.

FRIDAY

SHABBAT SERVICES

Hauppauge: In-person and virtual services, all are welcome, 7:30 p.m., Temple Beth Chai, 870 Townline Rd., free, bethchaiofhauppauge.com, 631-724-5807.

SATURDAY

SHABBAT SERVICES

Hauppauge: In-person and virtual services available, all are welcome, 9:30 a.m., Temple Beth Chai, 870 Townline Rd., free, bethchaiofhauppauge.com, 631-724-5807.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus withLaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Varianoand Keri Wall-Treudler