Call to amend law to include e-cigarettes

Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello said the city should amend its ordinances to include e-cigarettes where smoking is prohibited, and that the town attorney will look at what language would be needed for a City Council resolution to make the city’s anti-smoking ordinances more comprehensive.

“The hope is that when we talk about ‘no smoking’ they should say that includes e-cigarettes, too,” he said.

Spinello said he wanted the city to follow examples of other municipalities that have enacted similar prohibitions.

The growing popularity of electronic cigarettes, which use liquid nicotine that is heated and inhaled without a flame, has led to calls for greater regulation. Earlier this month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nationwide poisonings from liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes increased from one in September 2010 to 215 this past February.