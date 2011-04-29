Calling Kessel to share the wealth
What did the Merrick and Bellmore chambers of commerce do to deserve the thousands of dollars from Richard Kessel via the New York Power Authority's checkbook? ["Kessel's $2M gifts," News, April 28]. Does it have anything to do with the fact that he lives in Merrick? Will he call it a donation or an investment into some novel energy research being done? In any case, it stinks. Poor judgment or something worse?
Hey Richie, move to St. James. It's a lovely hamlet. The chamber of commerce here could use some of that money.
Joseph A. Bollhofer, St. James