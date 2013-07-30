Candidate to outline plans for Hauppauge Industrial Park

Smithtown Councilman Robert Creighton, who is running for town supervisor, plans to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss his plans for economic development and revitalization of the Hauppauge Industrial Park.

"Essentially, what we want to talk about is a plan to give the Hauppauge Industrial Park the opportunity to go vertical, as opposed to now they're currently one- and two-story buildings," he said in an interview.

Plans to lift height restrictions at the park have slowed as Smithtown Town officials debated competing visions.

Town officials have agreed taller buildings are needed to attract new business at the 1,400-acre park, which has about 1,300 companies employing more than 55,000 people. Under current limits, buildings can be no higher than 35 feet.

Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio has said he favors raising the height limit to 50 feet. But Creighton said previously that he was developing a plan with councilmen Edward Wehrheim and Kevin Malloy that would raise height restrictions to 62 feet, or six stories, with parking garages to handle additional traffic.

Though Vecchio has said a small number of buildings could be permitted to exceed the 50-foot limit, he argued at an April town board work session that the facility's parking, traffic and sewage systems would be strained if buildings throughout the complex exceeded four stories.

Creighton said he plans to discuss more details about economic development in general, "citing Hauppauge Industrial Park as a place where we can expand our economic base," at the 10 a.m. news conference outside of Professional Group Plans, an industrial park business.

"If you don't develop more of a commercial base, you are going to depend solely upon the residents for taxes," he said. "You have to make a plan for the future."