Carissa Lauria, Sam MacPherson clutch in Sachem North win

Sachem North may have to consider referring to April 21 as Sam MacPherson Day.

When MacPherson checked her “Timehop” — an app that shows social media activity one year ago to the date — MacPherson was reminded of her game-winning RBI in the 11th inning on April 21, 2015.

On Thursday — 366 days later — MacPherson came to the plate with a nearly identical situation. With the score tied in the bottom of the 10th inning, MacPherson drove a single to rightfield to score Julia Muratore in Sachem North’s 2-1 walk-off win over Sachem East in Suffolk I softball. Muratore was put on second base to start the 10th inning under the International Tiebreaker Rule.

“The whole extra innings, I was like, ‘I want to get up again, I want to get up again,’ ” MacPherson said. “I just wanted to hit the ball and get a single to score those runs.”

Similar to last season’s April 21 victory, Angelina Miller stood in the circle for the entire game. Miller tossed a nine-hitter, allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts in 122 pitches over 10 innings. Last year, she pitched all 11 innings.

“I don’t get that nervous, I don’t know why,” Miller said. “I get more energized as the innings go on. More innings gets me more amped up.”

In the top of the 10th, Miller struck out Emily Corchia with an off-speed pitch after a 10-pitch at-bat in which neither girl gave an inch with a runner on third. Miller got the final batter to line to shortstop.

“She killed it,” MacPherson said. “That changeup in the top of the ninth was crazy. That was so clutch for us.”

Sachem East (7-5) scored in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead when Danielle Lucas (3-for-4) drove in Danielle Ebbighausen on a first-pitch slap single to shortstop.

The Flaming Arrows had an outstanding pitching performance from Hailey Puglia, who tossed 143 pitches in a complete game. Puglia allowed only two hits through the first seven innings.

Sachem North (5-8) tied the score at 1 when Carissa Lauria drove in Liz D’Agostino with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on a single through the middle of the infield.

Lauria said she “fought back” the nerves to remain confident in the at-bat — channeling her inner Derek Jeter, for who she wears No. 2.

“It felt great,” Lauria said. “I knew it was going somewhere and I just put my head down and I ran.”