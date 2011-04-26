Carle Place nightclub fights gas prices

Long Island nightclub impresario Brian Rosenberg says soaring gas prices are hurting his wallet. So he began to think what they are doing to the customers of his Sugar Dining Den & Social Club in Carle Place.

Beginning Wednesday and Thursday night and continuing Wednesdays and Thursdays through May, Rosenberg is offering patrons a deal: If they are from outside of Nassau County, (and can prove it with a driver's license), their food bill will be cut by half of their gas bill.

If they can show a gas receipt for, say, $60, they will get $30 off the cost of their food. Drinks and tip are at full price.

Also, to get the deal, the patrons must be a party of four and have a reservation. The offer is good only for those two nights of the week.

If things work out, Rosenberg said, he will extend the offer to Nassau residents in June.

"We're going to give people a reason to leave their house," Rosenberg said.