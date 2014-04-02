Carle Place's Delio throws perfect game, strikes out every batter

If we are to project Mike Delio's career pitching statistics based on his first start Tuesday, they will look something like this:

He will never allow a batter to reach base.

And he will strike out every single hitter he faces.

Delio, a junior making his first varsity start, tossed a perfect game and struck out all 21 batters to lead Carle Place to a 15-0 win over Hempstead Tuesday in non-league.

"I've had dreams of throwing no-hitters and perfect games but nothing like this," Delio said. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Delio, who pitched on junior varsity for the previous two seasons, said his strategy was to get ahead early in the count with fastballs on the corner and then attack with his knuckle-curve.

Billy Chiappone went 3-for-3, including a grand slam in the second for a 7-0 lead. John Locurto went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Frogs (2-1).

Delio walked three times and stole two bases. He said he didn't feel nervous entering the game but began to in the later innings, especially on a bunt attempt that went foul with one out in the sixth.

"I just stayed focused," said Delio, whose fastball was in the mid-80s Tuesday. "I wanted to locate my pitches, get my curveball down in the zone and just play baseball."

He did so perfectly.

"Every time he takes the mound there is always the chance that he can do something special," Carle Place coach Brian Krummenacker said. "Today was the day."