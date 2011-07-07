Casey Anthony verdict is a disgrace

Following the announcement of the verdict, Casey Anthony laughed ["Life after acquittal likely to be tough," News, July 7]. Later, her defense team celebrated by imbibing Champagne.

As a mother, my heart bleeds for little Caylee and the justice she was entitled to but denied. As an attorney, I am appalled by the shameful conduct exhibited by those who share my profession.

An innocent child is dead and her remains were thrown away and strewn about like garbage. What is there to celebrate? Is a child's life worth so little in America?

Penny Glaser, Smithtown



About a month after the O.J. Simpson miscarriage of justice, I was called for jury duty. While we were in the holding area, an attorney asked if anyone had a problem serving. Still angered about O.J., I explained that I saw the system as flawed, in that the point did not seem to be justice but to win at all costs, with honesty thrown to the wind. Naturally, I was dismissed.

It's happened again with the sickeningly astounding Anthony verdicts. One can only imagine what takes place in many lower-profile cases. We need to do better than this.

Walter McCarthy, Massapequa



Next stop for Casey Anthony: "Dancing with the Stars.'' Watch out Paris Hilton, there's a new celeb on the block. Maybe she should have her father as a dance partner.

The world of common sense and reason has gone mad. Maybe we should read "Alice in Wonderland" for direction.

John Weishahn, Islip



The Casey Anthony verdict was tainted due to the media coverage. We need professional jurors, who would at least have found her guilty of neglect of the beautiful baby who died -- for not reporting her missing for over 30 days.

John Di Marco, Glen Head



Now that Casey Anthony has been acquitted of a murder charge in the death of her child, she is going to need employment. Maybe her defense attorney, Jose Baez, needs a baby-sitter. Disgraceful!

Kim Riley, Oak Beach