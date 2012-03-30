Celebrating Good Friday in Manorville

Thousands of faithful Christians will travel to Manorville Friday to walk the Stations of the Cross, offer prayers and participate in the Veneration of the Cross as part of The Shrine of Our Lady's annual Good Friday activities.

"There is a steady stream of people all day for Good Friday," says Father Roy Trvdik, director of the shrine, which is open sunrise to sunset year-round but hosts 8,000 to 10,000 visitors that day.

Christians make a pilgrimage for the Veneration of the Cross, the act of kissing the cross to commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion and resurrection. The 70-acre shrine has a 15-station wooded walking trail that includes a description of each aspect of his suffering suspended on life-size stone crosses that cover a quarter-mile path.

Station 12, which depicts Jesus and two thieves on crosses, houses what is believed to be a relic of Jesus' original cross embedded in the stone kneeler before the cross. The Stations end at a replica of the empty tomb of Jesus that visitors can walk into.

While some bring their own group leaders for the Stations ceremony, visitors also can take part in multi-language groups led by Shrine staff and volunteers. In addition to the Stations of the Cross, visitors take part in the Veneration and special Good Friday prayers. They can hear a reading of the Passion, or story, of the Crucifixion. For those who can't easily walk the trails, the staff will provide a ride to most sites.

There also will be special prayers at 3 p.m., considered the moment of death for Christ. The Good Friday service in English will be at 4:45 p.m. in the Pilgrims Hall.

Shrine of Our Lady of the Island

WHEN | WHERE Sunrise to sunset year-round. For Good Friday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., walk the Stationsof the Cross; 4:45 p.m., Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion; 258 Eastport Manor Rd., Manorville

INFO 631-325-0661, ourladyoftheisland.org, free and open to all, donations accepted