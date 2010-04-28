Celine Dion, husband to try for baby again

Céline Dion and her husband René Angélil will go to New York this weekend for a third try at conceiving a child through in vitro fertilization now that news is out that the Canadian singer isn't pregnant after all.

"Céline and I didn't get discouraged . . . we put our faith in life and in the stars," Angélil told the Canadian newspaper the Journal de Montréal.

Dion's U.S.-based publicist, Kim Jakwerth, said yesterday the couple's doctor had initially confirmed a pregnancy in August through in vitro fertilization, The Associated Press reports.

When that information started to leak to the public, Dion confirmed it. But a day later, she found out the embryo had not been implanted successfully.

Jakwerth said Dion did not immediately announce that she wasn't pregnant because she was hopeful another implantation would work, and had wanted to keep the matter private.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jakwerth said the couple is going to keep trying.

Angélil told the Journal de Montréal that he and Dion are disappointed but determined, and that they take comfort in the fact they already have one child.

Dion, 41, and Angélil, 67, have an eight-year-old son René-Charles who was conceived by in vitro fertilization.