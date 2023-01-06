CENTENARIANS

JOSEPHINE GAMBINO-CAROLLO was born on Jan. 6, 1923, in Brooklyn. She married Louis Carollo on Nov. 17, 1945, after his service in the U.S. Army. They moved to Bethpage in 1954 where they raised two sons, James and Alan. Josephine was widowed in 2016 after 70 years of marriage. She is a homemaker who also worked as a seamstress and is an excellent cook. Josephine has three loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She credits her longevity to eating well — along with an occasional slice of pizza.