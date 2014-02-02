C. Islip voters OK $25M bond for playgrounds, athletic fields

Central Islip schools will be getting much sought-after face-lifts to its schools, playgrounds and athletic fields after voters passed a $24.98 million capital improvement bond last week.

Residents in the district voted 196-59 on the proposed project Tuesday, district spokeswoman Barbara LaMonica said. All eight district buildings are slated to receive upgrades and remodels, including work on electrical systems, air conditioning units for computer labs, new window blinds and emergency generators.

“The voter approval of his bond issue gives the district the green light to advance on very specific capital improvements to our buildings and athletic fields,” district superintendent Dr. Craig Carr said.

Pat English, 43, a security professional and 1998 graduate of the district, voted in favor of the bond.

“The schools definitely need this; it’s long overdue,” English said. “The school cafeteria is the same as when I was here. I want to do whatever I can to protect the infrastructure and give the kids as much as they can get.”

Taxes are not expected to increase with the new changes, thanks to state funding that will cover 79 percent of the costs, LaMonica said. The district plans to spend $5.2 million to foot the remainder of the bill, using money from its capital reserve fund. That will leave $2,297,990 in the school’s buffer account.

Bruce Gladle, 64, a maintenance supervisor for the schools, voted in support for the bond. But Gladle, whose property tax bill each year reaches about $12,000 — $8,000 of which is school taxes — said that while he knows the improvements are “needed,” he wants the district to be cautious of taxpayer money.

“We know the district really needs it and the state requires some of it, but we are taxpayers and of course, we’re always concerned about what’s being spent and where it’s being spent,” Gladle said.