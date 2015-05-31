Chad Barrett scores late goal as Red Bulls fall to Sounders

Chad Barrett scored 30 seconds into second-half stoppage time to give the Seattle Sounders a 2-1 comeback victory over the Red Bulls on Sunday.

Marco Pappa tied it for the Sounders (8-3-2) in the 69th minute.

Seattle defender Tyrone Mears helped set up the winning goal. Playing near the goal line, he floated a ball across the penalty area. Clint Demsey got a left foot to it and sent it toward the far post, where Barrett was waiting unmarked to tip it in off his right toe. Barrett has three goals this season.

Pappa scored for the second time in two games, deking around defender Chris Duvall to put a 12-yard shot from the left side.

Lloyd Sam scored in the 36th minute for the Red Bulls (4-3-5). He has four goals this season.