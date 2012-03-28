Chamber president profile: Greater Middle Country's Jeff Freund

Jeff Freund, Owner, Allstate Insurance Agency

Previous community involvement:

Middle Country Children’s Soccer, board member; Middle Country Community for Smart Growth, Board Member

How many members are in your chamber?

152

When was your chamber founded?

2002

How would you describe the business community?

It is a vibrant business community with many honest, hardworking small business owners with a long history of service in the towns of Centereach, Selden, Coram and Lake Grove.

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

Involvement. More of the local businesses need to become chamber members



How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

It has given my business greater visibility.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

We are hoping to have more of a small-town community atmosphere with downtown centers. We would like to see our small businesses utilized more by our community residents.

Tell us something no one knows about your community.

We have two high schools and two middle schools.

Tell us something no one knows about yourself.

I owned a landscaping business with a buddy right out of high school and ran it out of my ’65 Mercury wagon.