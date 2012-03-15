Chamber president profile: Hampton Bays' Stan Glinka

Stan Glinka, vice president, private banking, Bridgehampton National Bank

Previous Community Involvement: President, Rogers Memorial Library Foundation; treasurer, Southampton Business Alliance; vice president, Hampton Bays Rotary; treasurer, Good Fellows Club of Suffolk County; board of directors member, Dominican Sisters Family Health Services; member of budget advocacy committee for Hampton Bays School District.

How many members are in your chamber?

135

When was chamber founded?

1972

How would you describe the business community?

Seasonal area with many year-round businesses. It is a vibrant business community.

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

Maintaining year-round interest from the public, beyond the East End, in our members' businesses.

How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

It has helped to establish contacts in the community with enthusiastic, civic-minded business owners and professionals like myself.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

The influx of a Latino population in our area will result in the growth of Latino-owned businesses.

Tell us something no knows about your community?

We are open for business 365 days a year.

Tell us something no one knows about yourself?

Quietly, and without recognition, I have helped a number of families in the community who have fallen on hard times.