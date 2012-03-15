Chamber president profile, North Brookhaven's Joel DeGregorio

Joel DeGregorio, owner, The UPS Store in Mt. Sinai

Previous community involvement:

Was one of the founding members of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce in 1986, and became its second president. Joined the Council of Dedicated Merchants Chamber of Commerce as a member in 2006 when I purchased The UPS Store in Mt. Sinai.

How many members are in your chamber?

225

When was your chamber founded?

Our current chamber is a merger of two longstanding chambers of commerce. The Council of Dedicated Merchants (CDM), which supported the communities of Mt. Sinai, Miller Place, Sound Beach and Rocky Point, was formed in the early 1970s. The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce was formed also in the early 1970s. Due mainly to the current economic climate, we saw fit to join the two chambers in 2009 to form the North Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce. It made sense to utilize the talents of both chambers who basically had the same ideas to form a stronger organization.

How would you describe the business community?

Our communities are made up of small local Mom and Pop businesses, which are owned and operated by for the most part local residents. Our goal is to have our residents “shop locally.”

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

If I had to pick one main issue facing our chamber, is getting the word out to the communities that it is good business to shop within the community for a number of reasons. One is that you deal with someone who has a stake in the community, knows your name, and gives you personal service that you do not always get at the “big box stores.” It also keeps most of the money in the area, doing good for the community.

How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

The UPS Store caters to the small business community as well as local residents.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

I believe that things will come full circle. While the “big box stores” get larger and more impersonal and offer a wide variety of products, customers will demand more of the “personal touch,” and will utlilize their local business people who they have grown to know and respect.

Tell us something no one knows about your community

Our community and chamber of commerce hosts the Cedar Beach Music and Arts Festival. Now in its 22nd year, it is the longest running music festival of its kind on Long Island. We attract more than 10,000 spectators to our area each fall.

Tell us something no one knows about yourself.

I married my high school sweetheart 46 years ago and carried her books to school, now she can’t get me to take out the garbage! I have two sons, a wonderful daughter-in-law, and two fabulous grandchildren ages 9 and 7.