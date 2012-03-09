Chamber president profile: Southampton's Micah Schlendorf

Micah Schlendorf, vice president/branch manager, Suffolk County National Bank

Previous community involvement:

Treasurer of the Southampton Chamber of Commerce

How many members are in your chamber?

More than 450

When was your chamber founded?

Summer of 1950

How would you describe the business community?

Extremely diverse. We have small retail stores to multi-million dollar real estate brokerage offices.

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

A lot of misconceptions of who the chamber is and what we do. We are a private not for profit organization. We are not funded by or any extension of any government agency.

How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

It helps to establish your positive reputation within the business community. It also shows that you support and give back to the community that you conduct business in.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

In a continually changing economy and technologic world one thing remains constant – people conduct business with people they know and trust. The Southampton Chamber helps you establish these types of relationships.

Tell us something no one knows about your community.

The best time to visit the Hamptons is from winter through the spring time. You can catch the serenity and the beauty of the Hamptons without the traffic.

Tell us something no one knows about yourself.

I’ve always been an open book, so there’s nothing that i can think of...