Chamber president profile: St. James' Lawrence Glazer
Lawrence Glazer, agent, New York Life
Previous community involvement:
Chamber of commerce board member
How many members are in your chamber?
160
When was your chamber founded?
1946
How would you describe the business community?
Diverse and ranges from small to large businesses;
Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?
Bringing more business to the local companies, and keeping the local people shopping locally
How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?
A high-profile position in the community has helped me make new clients.
Ten years from now, how will things have changed?
Social media will play a larger part in the way a business reaches out to it prospective clients.
Tell us something no one knows about your community.
We are home to some of the finest restaurants on Long Island.