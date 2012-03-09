News

Chamber president profile: St. James' Lawrence Glazer

Lawrence Glazer is president of the St. James Chamber of...

Lawrence Glazer is president of the St. James Chamber of Commerce. Check out his profile here. Credit: Handout

By Newsday.com Staff

Lawrence Glazer, agent, New York Life

Previous community involvement:

Chamber of commerce board member

How many members are in your chamber?

160

When was your chamber founded?

1946

How would you describe the business community?

Diverse and ranges from small to large businesses;

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

Bringing more business to the local companies, and keeping the local people shopping locally

How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

A high-profile position in the community has helped me make new clients.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

Social media will play a larger part in the way a business reaches out to it prospective clients.

Tell us something no one knows about your community.

We are home to some of the finest restaurants on Long Island.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?