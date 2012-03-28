Chamber president profile: Westhampton's John David

John David, Multicultural Golf Association of America

Previous community involvement:

Youth golf and empowerment program

How many members are in your chamber?

175 members, and 200 projected in 2012

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When was your chamber founded?

1948

How would you describe the business community?

Mainly sole proprietorships

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

Getting people to shop and buy locally supporting businesses in the offseason.

How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

Chamber provides an opportunity to promote and network business.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

As our community continues to evolve and diversify we will become stronger which translates to growth and vitality.

Tell us something no one knows about your community.

The Westhampton Beach community is the opening to the Hamptons with its beaches, tourists, shops, restaurants, churches and homes.

11. Tell us something no one knows about yourself.

I am known nationally for my work with disadvantaged kids around the country and Caribbean Islands.