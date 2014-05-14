Chaminade's Colin Sacco wins CHSAA tennis title

Even though Chaminade's Colin Sacco beat St. Anthony's rival Brian Hoffarth twice during the regular season, it was almost inevitable that they would meet again during the postseason.

They would play two more matches, with Sacco coming out victorious in both, including winning the CHSAA Individual championship, 7-5, 6-3 at Hofstra on Tuesday.

Sacco also defeated Hoffarth in Chaminade's CHSAA team championship last week.

“He's gotten mentally tougher as the season has gone on,” Chaminade coach Tim Mangan said. “To beat a guy four times is very tough.”

Sacco used his “big-time" forehand and consistent serve to knock off his rival in another tightly-contested, high-level match, Mangan said.

Chaminade had a huge presence on the courts, sending two doubles teams to the finals and also having a third in the consolation match.

Robert Sangirardi and Vinny Sciortino defeated teammates David Gage and George Rittaliata 6-1, 6-1 for the doubles championship.

“They played singles last year and they've become very consistent and understand doubles really well,” Mangan said. “They accepted their roles because we had some new players and they didn't complain. They got themselves together and worked all year for the doubles championship.”

Kellenberg’s Nick Demaria defeated teammate Connor Gould 6-4, 6-1 in the singles consolation and JJ Kelly and Andrew Nakhjavan of St. Anthony’s beat Chaminade’s Alex Droesch and Andrew Adamo in the doubles consolation.