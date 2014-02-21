Chaminade swimming to be well-represented at states

After closing out the season 7-1 and placing second in the CHSAA championship meet, Chaminade swimming coach Angelo Pellicone is looking forward to bringing his group up to the state championship meet in Webster.

One word applies to Chaminade’s swimming squad: depth.

“Depth is critical for a team’s success because in a meet you can out score an opponent without any first place finishes,” Pellicone said. “Depth allows versatility in a lineup and the ability to minimize any weak events, including strength in all three relays.”

Pellicone has an impressive 16 swimmers heading up to the state meet, and at least one athlete competing in each event. Below is a breakdown of the swimmers and their events.

200 Medley Relay: Tyler Nussbaum - Senior; Keith Christianson - Senior; Peter Ganley - Senior; Constantino Camerano - Sophomore; Joe Guglielmo (Alternate) Junior; James Brittan (Alternate) - Senior

200 Freestyle: Andrew Hawkins - Junior; Conor Carey - Senior; Christian Foti – Senior

200 IM: Tyler Nussbaum; Keith Christianson

50 Freestyle: James Brittan

1 Meter 11 Dives: Kieran Serratta - Sophomore

100 Butterfly: James Brittan

100 Freestyle: Conor Carey

500 Freestyle: Andrew Hawkins; Christian Foti

200 Freestyle Relay: Conor Carey; Christian Foti; Costantino Camerano; James Brittan; James Searson (Alternate) - Junior; Peter Ganley (Alternate)

100 Backstroke: Tyler Nussbaum

100 Breaststroke: Keith Christianson; Timothy Valentine - Sophomore

400 Free Relay: Christian Foti; Tyler Nussbaum; James Brittan; Conor Carey; James Thurber (Alternate) - Senior; Brian Connors (Alternate) - Sophomore; Matt Modelewski (Alternate) - Junior; John Pompay (Alternate) - Junior; Andrew Hawkins (Alternate)

The state championship meet will take place from Feb. 28-March 1 at Webster Schroeder High School in upstate New York.