Chaminade wins defensive battle to defeat Yorktown

Christian Rega’s apology for his turnover came moments later on a takeaway at midfield that sent Chaminade on a ride up the lacrosse field.

Rega fed Will Renz, who passed the ball 25 yards downfield to Regan Quinn, who scored from mere feet away from the goal to put his team up by four with about three minutes left in the third quarter. Minutes later, Quinn drove from behind the net for his second goal, capping a burst of three team goals in less than four minutes.

Chaminade never looked back after the explosive quarter and beat visiting Yorktown, 8-4, Saturday in non-league play.

“The third quarter was different, we were just hitting our shots,” Quinn said. “We shot for the scouting report. In the beginning of the game we were shooting [at] the goalie’s stick, we weren’t placing the ball right, but finally we were placing the ball and it was good from there.”

The Flyers (7-4) took a 7-2 lead after third-quarter goals by Quinn (two), Rega and Alexander Alacqua, but offense wasn’t always so plentiful. The first half was a defensive battle, marked by big saves and aggressive play in the backfield by both sides.

Rega scored for Chaminade to tie the game at 1 about three minutes in and Joseph deLyra and Matt Chmil added goals in the final two minutes of the first quarter to take a 3-1 lead.

Justin Cavallo’s goal for Yorktown (6-4) was the only score in the second and Joseph Carney had Chaminade’s final goal in the fourth quarter.

Yorktown’s Liam Donnelly made 16 saves, including five game-saving stops in the first half, notably on a behind-the-back shot from close range and a followup attempt at the end of the second period. Chaminade’s Jack Zullo made eight saves, including a final-second stop in the first period.

“You just can’t blink first,” Chaminade coach Jack Moran said of the defensive tone in the first half. “I think we played extremely hard. We’re shooting a little better. They had a quality goaltender, made some really good saves in the first half.

“We’re playing really good defense, getting good goaltending, winning the ground ball war. That’s got to translate into us finishing a little better and today we did. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Added Rega: “I think this is the best we’ve played so far. We had some tough one-goal losses in the beginning of the year, but we played hard [Saturday] and did well.”