Charles Lindbergh's trans-Atlantic flight's anniversary

Charles Lindbergh lifted off at 7:52 a.m. from Roosevelt Field and made history, completing the first solo nonstop trans-Atlantic flight.

The 25-year old accomplished the flight alone in a silver monoplane -- the Spirit of St. Louis.

Lindbergh would land in Paris a day later, on May 21, 1927, successfully completing a flight that lasted 33 hours, 30 minutes and 29.8 seconds, according to his Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiography, also named "Spirit of St. Louis."

Lindbergh would go on a victory tour after the successful flight, including a Manhattan parade in his honor on June 13, 1927.

The Spirit of St. Louis, Charles Lindbergh's airplane, is seen here lifting off from Roosevelt Field on a training flight on May 20, 1927. Credit: Drennan Photos