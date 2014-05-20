Charles Lindbergh's trans-Atlantic flight's anniversary
By David Reich-Hale
Eighty-seven years ago today, Charles Lindbergh lifted off at 7:52 a.m. from Roosevelt Field and made history, completing the first solo nonstop trans-Atlantic flight.
The 25-year old accomplished the flight alone in a silver monoplane -- the Spirit of St. Louis.
Lindbergh would land in Paris a day later, on May 21, 1927, successfully completing a flight that lasted 33 hours, 30 minutes and 29.8 seconds, according to his Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiography, also named "Spirit of St. Louis."
Lindbergh would go on a yearlong aviation tour after landing in Paris, including a ticker-tape parade in New York on June 13, 1927.