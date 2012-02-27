Chick-fil-A scouting LI for restaurant

Chick-fil-A, an Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant chain whose outlets are closed on Sunday because of its founder's strong religious beliefs, and which gay-rights groups have accused of bias against gays and lesbians, is scouting the Long Island area for what would be its first location here, according to an executive of a Great Neck-based brokerage.

John J. Culmone, executive director of the brokerage Commercial Retail Associates, said people at his firm met with Chick-fil-A executives about a year ago. "They did ask us to look for space" on Long Island, Culmone said. "We're working with them on a daily basis."

"We sent a notice to the broker community that if anyone has a location for them to let us know," Culmone said.

Several calls to Chick-fil-A's headquarters Friday were not returned.

Chick-fil-A has expanded significantly since its founder, S. Truett Cathy, opened his first restaurant in Georgia in 1946. It now has 1,600 restaurants in 39 states, most of them in the South and West. The chain's corporate culture has been controversial. Cathy, a devout Southern Baptist, insists that the restaurants be closed on Sunday. The company's statement of corporate purpose says the business exists to "glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."

Last year, gay groups complained Chick-fil-A provided food to an event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Family Institute, which has worked to defeat gay marriage initiatives. Chick-fil-A denies any bias.

In a statement Friday, the company said, "We are not anti-anybody and have no agenda, policy or position against anyone. We have a 65-year history of providing hospitality for all people and, as a dedicated family business, serving and valuing everyone regardless of their beliefs or opinions."

Culmone said he had not heard of complaints by gay groups against Chick-fil-A and said the chain would make a good fit for the Island.

David Kilmnick, chief executive of Bay Shore-based advocacy group Long Island GLBT Services Network, said he believed Chick-fil-A would have a difficult time here:

"I think on Long Island we have a separation of religion and taste."