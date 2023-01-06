Chittenango boys basketball knocks off Westhill in battle of state-ranked teams

The Westhill High School gymnasium was shoulder-to-shoulder and rocking in anticipation of Thursday’s state-ranked boys basketball contest between Chittenango and the Warriors.

Westhill, going into Thursday’s matchup with an unbeaten record, is currently ranked seventh in the state in Class B. The Bears, also in Class B, are ranked 18th in the state.

The Warriors and Bears went back-and-forth in the first three quarters, but it was Chittenango who took control in the fourth and came away with a 68-54 win.

“It was a great game and atmosphere,” Chittenango coach John Clancy said. “There were a ton of people and it was loud. It’s fun to play against (Westhill).”

Chittenango eked out a 14-13 first quarter. Both teams scored 15 points in the second, but the Bears held on to a 29-28 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Bears outscored the Warriors, 16-14, for a 45-42 advantage. It was all Chittenango in the final quarter, putting up 23 points against Westhill.

“We had a good stretch in the fourth quarter,” Clancy said. “Honestly, this game could’ve gone either way.”

Alex Moesch anchored the Bears with a game-high 28 points. His brother, Ryan Moesch, chipped in 17 points. Tyrus Kelly added 15 points.

“We had plays (in the fourth quarter) that made a big difference in the momentum changing for us,” Clancy said.

For the Warriors, Luke Gilmartin dropped in 18 points. Omar Robinson added 13 points and Shawn Mayes had 12. Kam Langdon contributed eight points.

The rematch between Chittenango (7-1) and Westhill (7-1) is slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 on the Bears’ home court. But first, Chittenango is focused on Christian Brothers Academy, an honorable mention in the Class AA state rankings, and their matchup at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“I told my guys to enjoy this win tonight. After that, we’ll prepare (for CBA),” Clancy said.

Westhill faces Institute of Technology at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

