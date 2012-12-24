Christmas holiday schedule
Christmas is Tuesday. All banks, government offices, courts and schools are closed. Post offices will be closed, but Express Mail will be delivered. The Long Island Rail Road will operate a holiday schedule, with off-peak fares and family fares throughout the day. Family fares allow as many as four children ages 5-11 to ride for the advance purchase fare of 75 cents per child each way when accompanied by a fare-paying adult or guardian. Children younger than 5 ride free. NICE buses will run a Sunday schedule. There will be no Suffolk County Transit service.