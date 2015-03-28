CHSAA and private school baseball team previews

CHAMINADE FLYERS

Coach: Mike Pienkos

2014 record: 18-6

Key Players

Brian Goulard, 1B, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Straton Podaras, C, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Beau O'Connell, 3B, 6-2, 195. Sr.

Sal Fradella, P, 6-3, 210, Sr.

Anthony Chiodi, OF, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Outlook: Podaras was the CHSAA catcher of the year as a sophomore. Goulard, O'Connell and Chiodi can swing the bat as well as anyone.

ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS

Coach: Jimmy Goelz

2014 record: 17-7

Key Players

Reiss Knehr, P, 6-2, 210, Sr.

Kyle Young, P, 6-9, 180, Jr.

Brendan Harkin, 2B, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Greg Kwiecinski, OF, 5-10, 160, Jr.

Connor Sullivan, OF, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Outlook: The Bayhawks have a solid pitching staff and tons of defensive versatility. Knehr swings well from the left side of the plate and the imposing Young locates his pitches well.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

Coach: John Habyan

2014 record: 18-6

Key Players

Andrew Mundy, P, 6-1, 220, Sr.

Thomas Archer, 2B, 5-7, 170, Sr.

Thomas Columbo, 1B, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Ryan Dalton, C, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Noah Lorenzo, P, 5-8, 190, Jr.

Outlook: Experienced unit will look to win a third consecutive CHSAA title. Mundy (6-2, 1.28) and Archer (.372) are both Hofstra-bound.

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

Coach: Bob Malandro

2014 record: 12-13

Key Players

Sean Hogan, C, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Mike Micallef, 1B, 6-3,195, Sr.

James Brush, DH/OF, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Danny Taggart, P, 6-3, 185, Sr.

Danny Vignola, P, 6-4, 175, Jr.

Outlook: Micallef's nine HR's led the CHSAA. Hogan is a three-year starter who hit .405 and only struck out twice. Malandro is five wins away from 400.

ST. ANTHONY'S FRIARS

Coach: John Phelan

2014 record: 8-10

Key Players

Jimmy Gentile, CF, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Kyle Facibene, 2B, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Ryan Coulon, 1B, 6-4, 250, Sr.

Eddie Modica, C, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Jordan Folgers, 3B, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Outlook: Offense has a special blend of speed and power. Gentile is strong defensively. Coulon can mash.

ST MARY'S GAELS

Coach: Brandon Kurz

2014 record: 6-16

Key Players

Alvin Melendez, P, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Dennys De Los Santos, C, 6-0, 195, Jr.

Austin Takvor, SS, 5-9, 175, Jr.

Mike Penoro, P, 5-11, 185, Sr.

John Hayes, OF, 6-0, 170, Jr.

Outlook: A strong pitching staff will look to improve upon best season since 1978. Melendez hit .400 and is verbally committed to Fordham.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

Coach: Chris Alfalla

2014 record: 11-14

Key Players

Mike Greene, SS, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Joe Del Vicario, 2B, 5-11, 175, Sr

Rob Weissheir, C, 6-4, 200, Jr.

Jason Delucia, OF, 6-0, 185, Jr.

Joe Bortko, P, 6-0, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Bortko and Tom Weber return to a rotation that features three new starters. Greene hit .417 with three HR and 16 RBI.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Long Island Lutheran

Coach: Michael Naclerio

2014 record: 10-7

Key players

Brandon Jefferson, CF, 5-6, 160, Sr.

Smith Brickner, P, 5-8, 175, Sr.

Kendon Strachan, P/3B, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Darian Rivas, RF, 5-9, 185, Jr.

Noah Bastian, C/UTIL, 5-8, 185, Sr.

Outlook: Brickner, Strachan and Tyler Revan headline a deep pitching staff that is backed by experienced outfielders Jefferson and Rivas.