CHSAA and private school baseball team previews
CHAMINADE FLYERS
Coach: Mike Pienkos
2014 record: 18-6
Key Players
Brian Goulard, 1B, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Straton Podaras, C, 5-11, 175, Jr.
Beau O'Connell, 3B, 6-2, 195. Sr.
Sal Fradella, P, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Anthony Chiodi, OF, 6-2, 200, Sr.
Outlook: Podaras was the CHSAA catcher of the year as a sophomore. Goulard, O'Connell and Chiodi can swing the bat as well as anyone.
ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS
Coach: Jimmy Goelz
2014 record: 17-7
Key Players
Reiss Knehr, P, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Kyle Young, P, 6-9, 180, Jr.
Brendan Harkin, 2B, 5-9, 160, Jr.
Greg Kwiecinski, OF, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Connor Sullivan, OF, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Outlook: The Bayhawks have a solid pitching staff and tons of defensive versatility. Knehr swings well from the left side of the plate and the imposing Young locates his pitches well.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS
Coach: John Habyan
2014 record: 18-6
Key Players
Andrew Mundy, P, 6-1, 220, Sr.
Thomas Archer, 2B, 5-7, 170, Sr.
Thomas Columbo, 1B, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Ryan Dalton, C, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Noah Lorenzo, P, 5-8, 190, Jr.
Outlook: Experienced unit will look to win a third consecutive CHSAA title. Mundy (6-2, 1.28) and Archer (.372) are both Hofstra-bound.
HOLY TRINITY TITANS
Coach: Bob Malandro
2014 record: 12-13
Key Players
Sean Hogan, C, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Mike Micallef, 1B, 6-3,195, Sr.
James Brush, DH/OF, 6-2, 185, Sr.
Danny Taggart, P, 6-3, 185, Sr.
Danny Vignola, P, 6-4, 175, Jr.
Outlook: Micallef's nine HR's led the CHSAA. Hogan is a three-year starter who hit .405 and only struck out twice. Malandro is five wins away from 400.
ST. ANTHONY'S FRIARS
Coach: John Phelan
2014 record: 8-10
Key Players
Jimmy Gentile, CF, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Kyle Facibene, 2B, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Ryan Coulon, 1B, 6-4, 250, Sr.
Eddie Modica, C, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Jordan Folgers, 3B, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Outlook: Offense has a special blend of speed and power. Gentile is strong defensively. Coulon can mash.
ST MARY'S GAELS
Coach: Brandon Kurz
2014 record: 6-16
Key Players
Alvin Melendez, P, 6-0, 180, Jr.
Dennys De Los Santos, C, 6-0, 195, Jr.
Austin Takvor, SS, 5-9, 175, Jr.
Mike Penoro, P, 5-11, 185, Sr.
John Hayes, OF, 6-0, 170, Jr.
Outlook: A strong pitching staff will look to improve upon best season since 1978. Melendez hit .400 and is verbally committed to Fordham.
KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS
Coach: Chris Alfalla
2014 record: 11-14
Key Players
Mike Greene, SS, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Joe Del Vicario, 2B, 5-11, 175, Sr
Rob Weissheir, C, 6-4, 200, Jr.
Jason Delucia, OF, 6-0, 185, Jr.
Joe Bortko, P, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Bortko and Tom Weber return to a rotation that features three new starters. Greene hit .417 with three HR and 16 RBI.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Long Island Lutheran
Coach: Michael Naclerio
2014 record: 10-7
Key players
Brandon Jefferson, CF, 5-6, 160, Sr.
Smith Brickner, P, 5-8, 175, Sr.
Kendon Strachan, P/3B, 5-9, 170, Jr.
Darian Rivas, RF, 5-9, 185, Jr.
Noah Bastian, C/UTIL, 5-8, 185, Sr.
Outlook: Brickner, Strachan and Tyler Revan headline a deep pitching staff that is backed by experienced outfielders Jefferson and Rivas.