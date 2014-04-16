CHSAA boys golf title race heating up

While Chaminade now has a different coach, its top golfers and winning ways have stayed the same.

Joe Horan has taken the reigns from James Hock, who retired after leading Chaminade to a 12-0 record and CHSAA boys title last year. Led by Chris Van Praag and Kenny Doyle, Horan’s Flyers have picked up where Hock left off, and have started the season 3-0.

Both Van Praag and Doyle are strong all-around players and Horan has praised both for their consistency. Matt DiConza, Nick Dimaio and Joe Sathia will also play a role in the Flyers’ title defense.

Kellenberg (3-1) will be one of Chaminade’s top competitors, led by the duo of senior Kevin Sullivan and junior Santiago Rolon, both of whom routinely shoot in the 30s. Senior Ryan Cooney adds depth to the squad.

St. Anthony’s has also thrown itself into the mix thanks to a hot start to the year. The team is 4-0, with juniors Kyle Cunningham and Trevor King, and senior Kevin Boyle leading the way.

Though St. Anthony’s followed up 2012’s championship season with a 6-6 record in 2013, last year allowed a number of young golfers to get playing time and grow. Coach Alex Conlon says this experience has been vital to the team’s strong start.

Senior Chris Lambrou leads a talented Holy Trinity team that was league runner up last season. Lambrou finished second in last year’s individual league tournament and has qualified for the state tournament every season since his freshman year.

Junior Brendan Lannig and seniors Matt Cizmarik and Antonio Lipovec join Lambrou as the top starters on coach Al Welz’s squad.