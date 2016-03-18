CHSAA, Private school softball preview

St. Anthony’s Friars

Coach: Mike Massa

2015 record: 22-2

Key players

Gabby Puglia 1B Sr.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lexi Reale SS Sr.

Tori Byrnes C Sr.

Lauren Russell 2B Sr.

Alyssa Delaney 3B Jr.

Outlook: The defending league champions return seven starters, including the bulk of an infield that has played together for years. Puglia is a vacuum at first and a run-producer at the plate. Reale’s gets to everything within reach at short.

Kellenberg Firebirds

Coach: Ken Conrade

2015 record: 17-9

Key players

Kelly Rasulo 3B/1B Sr.

Kacie Badolato C Sr.

Kaitlin Geary P Sr.

Alexa Russell SS Sr.

Megan Harvey 2B Jr.

Outlook: The league runner up, just one year removed from its third straight state title, returns mostly intact. Rasulo is strong at both corner infield positions. Badolato has a strong arm behind the dish. Geary, who hits her spots, takes over in the circle.

Sacred Heart Spartans

Coach: Theresa Longenecker

2015 record: 14-4

Key players

Claire O’Brien P Jr.

Janae Barracato 3B Jr.

Marissa Braito SS Sr.

Kayla Fitzpatrick 1B Jr.

Michaela Ernst CF Sr.

Outlook: Spartans took a big step last season and could continue behind O’Brien, who has five pitches she throws with speed and accuracy, and Barracato, who combines speed, contact, and power. Braito, a leadoff slap hitter, stole 26 bases last season.

St. John the Baptist Cougars

Coach: Christina Falsone

2015 record: 8-10

Key players

Janine Conway 1B/OF Sr.

Julia Calabro P Sr.

Jess Watson INF Sr.

Jess Selle OF Jr.

Kayla Gaffney INF/OF Sr.

Outlook: Power up and down the lineup. Conway has pop, hits for contact, and is speedy on the bases. Calabro, a power hitter, is a strikeout pitcher who will work the corners. Watson can bunt or hit her way on.

Holy Trinity Titans

Coach Samantha Miller

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

Kristen Collins OF Jr.

Gabby Farino SS/3B Soph.

Tierney Fitzgerald P/3B Soph.

Shannon Durham P/2B Jr.

Sophia Mattheos C/1B/3B Sr.

Outlook: Collins, with her speed and range, is one of the best defensive outfielders in the league. Fitzgerald has power and command in the circle. Farino has a reliable glove.

St. Dominic Bayhawks

Coach: Kelsey Walker

2015 record: 3-15

Key players:

Julia Testagrose P Jr.

Amanda Ricci CF Sr.

Katy Rebello SS Sr.

Summer Bartnick 3B Fr.

Mairead Ryan 1B Sr.

Outlook: The Bayhawks return seven starters, led by Testagrose who hit .310 last season. Ricci and Rebello will utilize their speed on the bases.

St. Mary’s Gaels

Coach: Mary B. Cornell

2015 record: 0-13

Key players:

Samantha Vaz P Sr.

Tiffany Xelas C Sr.

Amanda Xelas SS Sr.

Sabrina DeMarinis UTL So.

Outlook: The senior pitching-catching battery of Vaz and Xelas lead a St. Mary’s team this season.

Long Island Lutheran Crusaders

Coach: Brianne Catalano

2015 record: 8-1

Key Players

Robbi Reed P/Utl Sr.

Cheryl McClean C Jr.

Kat Reed P/Ut, Soph.

Stephanie Rinaudo SS Jr.

Koral D’Angelo 1B Sopk.

Outlook: Robbi and Kat Reed are forces on the mound with the ability to play any position in the field. McClean controls the game behind the plate and Rinaudo is a strong bat at cleanup.

Portledge Panthers

Coach: Matt Rothenberg

Key players

LeAna Duszak SS Jr.

Carly Kleinwaks P/SS/1B Soph.

Marissa Stanco P/INF Soph.

Lauren Kramer 3B Soph.

Kamilla Roberts C Soph.

Outlook: Duszak, who helped guide the Panthers to the PSAA title game last season, sprays the ball to all fields and is sure-handed at short. Kleinwaks has finesse in the circle, Stanco has power.

Waldorf

Coach: Shane Flanagan

2015 record: 6-4

Key players:

Skylar Davis P Sr.

Anja Resnick 1B Sr.

Julia Gonzalez 2B Sr.

Sydney Bossuk P Fr.

Ardo Lai 3B Sr.

Outlook: Davis returns for her third season as the team’s main pitcher and Resnick leads the lineup in her third varsity season.