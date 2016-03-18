News

CHSAA, Private school softball preview

Sacred Heart's Claire O'Brien

Sacred Heart's Claire O'Brien Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Newsday Staff

St. Anthony’s Friars

Coach: Mike Massa

2015 record: 22-2

Key players

Gabby Puglia 1B Sr.

Lexi Reale SS Sr.

Tori Byrnes C Sr.

Lauren Russell 2B Sr.

Alyssa Delaney 3B Jr.

Outlook: The defending league champions return seven starters, including the bulk of an infield that has played together for years. Puglia is a vacuum at first and a run-producer at the plate. Reale’s gets to everything within reach at short.

Kellenberg Firebirds

Coach: Ken Conrade

2015 record: 17-9

Key players

Kelly Rasulo 3B/1B Sr.

Kacie Badolato C Sr.

Kaitlin Geary P Sr.

Alexa Russell SS Sr.

Megan Harvey 2B Jr.

Outlook: The league runner up, just one year removed from its third straight state title, returns mostly intact. Rasulo is strong at both corner infield positions. Badolato has a strong arm behind the dish. Geary, who hits her spots, takes over in the circle.

Sacred Heart Spartans

Coach: Theresa Longenecker

2015 record: 14-4

Key players

Claire O’Brien P Jr.

Janae Barracato 3B Jr.

Marissa Braito SS Sr.

Kayla Fitzpatrick 1B Jr.

Michaela Ernst CF Sr.

Outlook: Spartans took a big step last season and could continue behind O’Brien, who has five pitches she throws with speed and accuracy, and Barracato, who combines speed, contact, and power. Braito, a leadoff slap hitter, stole 26 bases last season.

St. John the Baptist Cougars

Coach: Christina Falsone

2015 record: 8-10

Key players

Janine Conway 1B/OF Sr.

Julia Calabro P Sr.

Jess Watson INF Sr.

Jess Selle OF Jr.

Kayla Gaffney INF/OF Sr.

Outlook: Power up and down the lineup. Conway has pop, hits for contact, and is speedy on the bases. Calabro, a power hitter, is a strikeout pitcher who will work the corners. Watson can bunt or hit her way on.

Holy Trinity Titans

Coach Samantha Miller

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

Kristen Collins OF Jr.

Gabby Farino SS/3B Soph.

Tierney Fitzgerald P/3B Soph.

Shannon Durham P/2B Jr.

Sophia Mattheos C/1B/3B Sr.

Outlook: Collins, with her speed and range, is one of the best defensive outfielders in the league. Fitzgerald has power and command in the circle. Farino has a reliable glove.

St. Dominic Bayhawks

Coach: Kelsey Walker

2015 record: 3-15

Key players:

Julia Testagrose P Jr.

Amanda Ricci CF Sr.

Katy Rebello SS Sr.

Summer Bartnick 3B Fr.

Mairead Ryan 1B Sr.

Outlook: The Bayhawks return seven starters, led by Testagrose who hit .310 last season. Ricci and Rebello will utilize their speed on the bases.

St. Mary’s Gaels

Coach: Mary B. Cornell

2015 record: 0-13

Key players:

Samantha Vaz P Sr.

Tiffany Xelas C Sr.

Amanda Xelas SS Sr.

Sabrina DeMarinis UTL So.

Outlook: The senior pitching-catching battery of Vaz and Xelas lead a St. Mary’s team this season.

Long Island Lutheran Crusaders

Coach: Brianne Catalano

2015 record: 8-1

Key Players

Robbi Reed P/Utl Sr.

Cheryl McClean C Jr.

Kat Reed P/Ut, Soph.

Stephanie Rinaudo SS Jr.

Koral D’Angelo 1B Sopk.

Outlook: Robbi and Kat Reed are forces on the mound with the ability to play any position in the field. McClean controls the game behind the plate and Rinaudo is a strong bat at cleanup.

Portledge Panthers

Coach: Matt Rothenberg

Key players

LeAna Duszak SS Jr.

Carly Kleinwaks P/SS/1B Soph.

Marissa Stanco P/INF Soph.

Lauren Kramer 3B Soph.

Kamilla Roberts C Soph.

Outlook: Duszak, who helped guide the Panthers to the PSAA title game last season, sprays the ball to all fields and is sure-handed at short. Kleinwaks has finesse in the circle, Stanco has power.

Waldorf

Coach: Shane Flanagan

2015 record: 6-4

Key players:

Skylar Davis P Sr.

Anja Resnick 1B Sr.

Julia Gonzalez 2B Sr.

Sydney Bossuk P Fr.

Ardo Lai 3B Sr.

Outlook: Davis returns for her third season as the team’s main pitcher and Resnick leads the lineup in her third varsity season.

