CHSAA, Private school softball preview
St. Anthony’s Friars
Coach: Mike Massa
2015 record: 22-2
Key players
Gabby Puglia 1B Sr.
Lexi Reale SS Sr.
Tori Byrnes C Sr.
Lauren Russell 2B Sr.
Alyssa Delaney 3B Jr.
Outlook: The defending league champions return seven starters, including the bulk of an infield that has played together for years. Puglia is a vacuum at first and a run-producer at the plate. Reale’s gets to everything within reach at short.
Kellenberg Firebirds
Coach: Ken Conrade
2015 record: 17-9
Key players
Kelly Rasulo 3B/1B Sr.
Kacie Badolato C Sr.
Kaitlin Geary P Sr.
Alexa Russell SS Sr.
Megan Harvey 2B Jr.
Outlook: The league runner up, just one year removed from its third straight state title, returns mostly intact. Rasulo is strong at both corner infield positions. Badolato has a strong arm behind the dish. Geary, who hits her spots, takes over in the circle.
Sacred Heart Spartans
Coach: Theresa Longenecker
2015 record: 14-4
Key players
Claire O’Brien P Jr.
Janae Barracato 3B Jr.
Marissa Braito SS Sr.
Kayla Fitzpatrick 1B Jr.
Michaela Ernst CF Sr.
Outlook: Spartans took a big step last season and could continue behind O’Brien, who has five pitches she throws with speed and accuracy, and Barracato, who combines speed, contact, and power. Braito, a leadoff slap hitter, stole 26 bases last season.
St. John the Baptist Cougars
Coach: Christina Falsone
2015 record: 8-10
Key players
Janine Conway 1B/OF Sr.
Julia Calabro P Sr.
Jess Watson INF Sr.
Jess Selle OF Jr.
Kayla Gaffney INF/OF Sr.
Outlook: Power up and down the lineup. Conway has pop, hits for contact, and is speedy on the bases. Calabro, a power hitter, is a strikeout pitcher who will work the corners. Watson can bunt or hit her way on.
Holy Trinity Titans
Coach Samantha Miller
2015 record: 8-9
Key players
Kristen Collins OF Jr.
Gabby Farino SS/3B Soph.
Tierney Fitzgerald P/3B Soph.
Shannon Durham P/2B Jr.
Sophia Mattheos C/1B/3B Sr.
Outlook: Collins, with her speed and range, is one of the best defensive outfielders in the league. Fitzgerald has power and command in the circle. Farino has a reliable glove.
St. Dominic Bayhawks
Coach: Kelsey Walker
2015 record: 3-15
Key players:
Julia Testagrose P Jr.
Amanda Ricci CF Sr.
Katy Rebello SS Sr.
Summer Bartnick 3B Fr.
Mairead Ryan 1B Sr.
Outlook: The Bayhawks return seven starters, led by Testagrose who hit .310 last season. Ricci and Rebello will utilize their speed on the bases.
St. Mary’s Gaels
Coach: Mary B. Cornell
2015 record: 0-13
Key players:
Samantha Vaz P Sr.
Tiffany Xelas C Sr.
Amanda Xelas SS Sr.
Sabrina DeMarinis UTL So.
Outlook: The senior pitching-catching battery of Vaz and Xelas lead a St. Mary’s team this season.
Long Island Lutheran Crusaders
Coach: Brianne Catalano
2015 record: 8-1
Key Players
Robbi Reed P/Utl Sr.
Cheryl McClean C Jr.
Kat Reed P/Ut, Soph.
Stephanie Rinaudo SS Jr.
Koral D’Angelo 1B Sopk.
Outlook: Robbi and Kat Reed are forces on the mound with the ability to play any position in the field. McClean controls the game behind the plate and Rinaudo is a strong bat at cleanup.
Portledge Panthers
Coach: Matt Rothenberg
Key players
LeAna Duszak SS Jr.
Carly Kleinwaks P/SS/1B Soph.
Marissa Stanco P/INF Soph.
Lauren Kramer 3B Soph.
Kamilla Roberts C Soph.
Outlook: Duszak, who helped guide the Panthers to the PSAA title game last season, sprays the ball to all fields and is sure-handed at short. Kleinwaks has finesse in the circle, Stanco has power.
Waldorf
Coach: Shane Flanagan
2015 record: 6-4
Key players:
Skylar Davis P Sr.
Anja Resnick 1B Sr.
Julia Gonzalez 2B Sr.
Sydney Bossuk P Fr.
Ardo Lai 3B Sr.
Outlook: Davis returns for her third season as the team’s main pitcher and Resnick leads the lineup in her third varsity season.