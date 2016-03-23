News

CHSAA, Private schools baseball preview

Chaminade's catcher Straton Podaras hits in a run against Kellenberg...

Chaminade's catcher Straton Podaras hits in a run against Kellenberg in a CHSAA semifinal baseball game on Monday, May 19, 2014. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff

CHAMINADE FLYERS

Coach: Mike Pienkos

2015 Record: 21-3

Key players

Straton Podaras , C, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Cole Masterson, SS, 6-1,185, Sr.

Julien Arcos, P, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Joseph Pizzingrillo, 3B, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Michael Goulard, 1B/P, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Outlook: Podaras hit .333 with 19 runs and 11 RBI for the defending CHSAA champion. He is also a defensive standout behind the plate.

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

Coach: Bob Malandro

2015 Record: 9-12

Key players

Sean Hogan, C, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Nick Robinson, P, 6-4, 185, Sr.

Dan Vignola, P, 6-3, 180, Sr.

Dan Mullane, RF, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Ryan Karp, 3B, 6-5, 195, Jr.

Outlook: Hogan hit .390 with a .500 on-base percentage last year. Robinson and Vignola both ended 2015 with sub-3 ERA’s.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

Coach: Chris Alfalla

2015 Record: 6-15

Key players

Robert Weissheir, C, 6-4, 230, Sr.

Chris Cappas, CF/P, 5-11, 165, Jr.

Kurt Rissland, P, 6-6, 210, Sr.

Peter Lawless, 1B, 5-8, 182, Sr.

Thomas Paulich, 3B, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Outlook: Cappas and Rissland will be a tough 1-2 punch at the top of the Firebirds’ rotation. Cappas had a 2.19 ERA and struck out 20. Rissland is bound for LIU-Post.

LAWRENCE-WOODMERE TIGERS

Coach: Karim Shabazz

2015 Record: 3-8

Key players

Jake Ellowitz, SS, 5-7, 155, Sr.

Nathan Cupidore, C, 5-11, 158, Sr.

Jordyn Berry, CF, 5-10, 166, Sr.

Noah Warren, P/3B, 6-2, 153, So.

Elijah St. Furcy, 2B/P, 5-11, 140, Fr.

Outlook: Ellowitz leads the offense and plays solid defensively at shortstop. Warren throws a fastball, change-up andslider and is working on a cutter. St. Furcy is tremendously skilled in multiple areas.

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS

Coach: Michael Tinney

2015 Record: 2-14

Key players

Kendon Strachan, P, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Darian Rivas, OF, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Eric Belyea, 1B/OF, 5-11, 210, Sr.

Nigel Margetson, P/OF, 6-1, 180, Jr.

Christopher Bory, P, 6-7, 200, Jr.

Outlook: Strachen hit .350 last year and is the ace of the staff. Rivas, who hit .375, leads the offense.

PORTLEDGE PANTHERS

Coach: Frank Battaglia

2015 Record: 13-3

Key players

Anthony Porrino, P/SS, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Sam Pelcher, 1B/P, 6-1, 165, Jr.

Eli Genzel, 3B/P, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Ross Mitton, SS/P, 5-1, 165, So.

Joe Gibson, C/2B, 5-1, 145, 8th grade

Outlook: Porrino, Pelcher, and Mitton anchor the pitching staff. Pelcher has developed a slider and is throwing it well. Porrino hit .432 last year.

ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS

Coach: John Phelan

2015 Record: 13-7

Key players

Matt Martino, 3B/P, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Pat Kennedy, P, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Vinny Amalfitano, OF, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Matt Genovese, P, 5-7, 145, Sr.

Connor Levchuck, OF, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Outlook: The Friars return the bulk of their pitching staff. Martino was 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA and Kennedy was 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA. Genovese had four saves and had an ERA under 1.00.

ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS

Coach: Jimmy Goelz

2015 Record: 16-9

Key players

Kyle Young, P, 6-10, 220, Sr.

John LaRocca, CF, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Connor Sullivan, LF, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Greg Kwiecinski, SS, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Justin Rodriguez, RF, 6-4, 200, Sr.

Outlook: The Bayhawks lost in the CHSAA final last year. Young is the ace of the staff on a team that features an athletic outfield.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

Coach: J.P Connors

2015 Record: 16-5

Key players

Noah Lorenzo, P, 5-10, 220, Sr.

Kevin Dolan, CF, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Tyler White, SS, 6-0 , 180, Sr.

Nick LaSala, 1B/OF, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Logan O’Hoppe, C, 6-1, 175, So.

Outlook: Lorenzo was 5-1 with a 1.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 innings in league play last year.

ST. MARY’S GAELS

Coach: Paul Carufe

2015 Record: 0-15

Key players

Noah Centeno, SS/P, 6-1, 175, So.

Austin Takvor, IF/P, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Colin Dunning, OF, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Kole Castro, C, 5-9, 170, So.

Peter Nikolis, OF, 5-10, 150- So.

Outlook: Dunning, a former lacrosse player, will cover a lot of ground in centerfield.

WALDORF WOLVERINES

Coach: Jim Hughes

2015 Record: 8-3

Key players

William Strauss, SS, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Aaron Clarke, P/CF, 6-0, 165, Sr.

George Ouellette, P, 5-10, 150, Sr

Isaac Stumme, P/3B, 6-0, 150, So.

Sage Choi, C, 5-10, 150, Sr.

Outlook: Strauss is the reigning MVP in the PSAA. A five-year starter, he hit .619 with five home runs and 25 RBI last year.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?