CHSAA, Private schools baseball preview
CHAMINADE FLYERS
Coach: Mike Pienkos
2015 Record: 21-3
Key players
Straton Podaras , C, 5-11, 190, Sr.
Cole Masterson, SS, 6-1,185, Sr.
Julien Arcos, P, 6-3, 220, Sr.
Joseph Pizzingrillo, 3B, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Michael Goulard, 1B/P, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Outlook: Podaras hit .333 with 19 runs and 11 RBI for the defending CHSAA champion. He is also a defensive standout behind the plate.
HOLY TRINITY TITANS
Coach: Bob Malandro
2015 Record: 9-12
Key players
Sean Hogan, C, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Nick Robinson, P, 6-4, 185, Sr.
Dan Vignola, P, 6-3, 180, Sr.
Dan Mullane, RF, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Ryan Karp, 3B, 6-5, 195, Jr.
Outlook: Hogan hit .390 with a .500 on-base percentage last year. Robinson and Vignola both ended 2015 with sub-3 ERA’s.
KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS
Coach: Chris Alfalla
2015 Record: 6-15
Key players
Robert Weissheir, C, 6-4, 230, Sr.
Chris Cappas, CF/P, 5-11, 165, Jr.
Kurt Rissland, P, 6-6, 210, Sr.
Peter Lawless, 1B, 5-8, 182, Sr.
Thomas Paulich, 3B, 5-10, 165, Jr.
Outlook: Cappas and Rissland will be a tough 1-2 punch at the top of the Firebirds’ rotation. Cappas had a 2.19 ERA and struck out 20. Rissland is bound for LIU-Post.
LAWRENCE-WOODMERE TIGERS
Coach: Karim Shabazz
2015 Record: 3-8
Key players
Jake Ellowitz, SS, 5-7, 155, Sr.
Nathan Cupidore, C, 5-11, 158, Sr.
Jordyn Berry, CF, 5-10, 166, Sr.
Noah Warren, P/3B, 6-2, 153, So.
Elijah St. Furcy, 2B/P, 5-11, 140, Fr.
Outlook: Ellowitz leads the offense and plays solid defensively at shortstop. Warren throws a fastball, change-up andslider and is working on a cutter. St. Furcy is tremendously skilled in multiple areas.
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
Coach: Michael Tinney
2015 Record: 2-14
Key players
Kendon Strachan, P, 6-1, 195, Sr.
Darian Rivas, OF, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Eric Belyea, 1B/OF, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Nigel Margetson, P/OF, 6-1, 180, Jr.
Christopher Bory, P, 6-7, 200, Jr.
Outlook: Strachen hit .350 last year and is the ace of the staff. Rivas, who hit .375, leads the offense.
PORTLEDGE PANTHERS
Coach: Frank Battaglia
2015 Record: 13-3
Key players
Anthony Porrino, P/SS, 6-1, 175, Jr.
Sam Pelcher, 1B/P, 6-1, 165, Jr.
Eli Genzel, 3B/P, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Ross Mitton, SS/P, 5-1, 165, So.
Joe Gibson, C/2B, 5-1, 145, 8th grade
Outlook: Porrino, Pelcher, and Mitton anchor the pitching staff. Pelcher has developed a slider and is throwing it well. Porrino hit .432 last year.
ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS
Coach: John Phelan
2015 Record: 13-7
Key players
Matt Martino, 3B/P, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Pat Kennedy, P, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Vinny Amalfitano, OF, 5-8, 160, Sr.
Matt Genovese, P, 5-7, 145, Sr.
Connor Levchuck, OF, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Outlook: The Friars return the bulk of their pitching staff. Martino was 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA and Kennedy was 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA. Genovese had four saves and had an ERA under 1.00.
ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS
Coach: Jimmy Goelz
2015 Record: 16-9
Key players
Kyle Young, P, 6-10, 220, Sr.
John LaRocca, CF, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Connor Sullivan, LF, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Greg Kwiecinski, SS, 5-11, 160, Sr.
Justin Rodriguez, RF, 6-4, 200, Sr.
Outlook: The Bayhawks lost in the CHSAA final last year. Young is the ace of the staff on a team that features an athletic outfield.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS
Coach: J.P Connors
2015 Record: 16-5
Key players
Noah Lorenzo, P, 5-10, 220, Sr.
Kevin Dolan, CF, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Tyler White, SS, 6-0 , 180, Sr.
Nick LaSala, 1B/OF, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Logan O’Hoppe, C, 6-1, 175, So.
Outlook: Lorenzo was 5-1 with a 1.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 innings in league play last year.
ST. MARY’S GAELS
Coach: Paul Carufe
2015 Record: 0-15
Key players
Noah Centeno, SS/P, 6-1, 175, So.
Austin Takvor, IF/P, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Colin Dunning, OF, 5-11, 165, Sr.
Kole Castro, C, 5-9, 170, So.
Peter Nikolis, OF, 5-10, 150- So.
Outlook: Dunning, a former lacrosse player, will cover a lot of ground in centerfield.
WALDORF WOLVERINES
Coach: Jim Hughes
2015 Record: 8-3
Key players
William Strauss, SS, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Aaron Clarke, P/CF, 6-0, 165, Sr.
George Ouellette, P, 5-10, 150, Sr
Isaac Stumme, P/3B, 6-0, 150, So.
Sage Choi, C, 5-10, 150, Sr.
Outlook: Strauss is the reigning MVP in the PSAA. A five-year starter, he hit .619 with five home runs and 25 RBI last year.