City's latest campaign gets outer boroughs 'tourism ready'

The city is reworking the way it sells the outer boroughs to the world.

NYC & Company, the city's tourism wing, will announce a new initiative today geared toward helping leaders in the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Harlem promote their neighborhoods to tourists. The idea behind the "Tourism Ready" campaign is to generate and market a distinct brand for each borough, similar to how former Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz put Kings County on the map during his tenure.

The campaign kicks off with the Bronx.

"Tourism is up 14 percent in the borough, and this year we will push that number even higher," Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said in a statement.

Consultants from NYC & Company will work with area businesses on ways to package their services to effectively promote their neighborhoods. Markowitz, now NYC & Co.'s vice president of borough engagement and promotion, will spearhead the program.