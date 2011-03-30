Clergy leader opposes LI Bus reductions

I call on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and leaders of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop the drastic route cuts to Long Island Bus and Nassau County's Able-Ride, as well as the possible changes to bus service in New York City ["Riders plead for Mangano, MTA to work on LI Bus solution," News, March 24].

Our hardworking citizens who ride the bus every day deserve better than this. The plan to cut Long Island Bus and Able-Ride services would be devastating to workers, students, the elderly and the physically challenged. I call on the governor to look out for the ordinary people whose daily lives would be so negatively impacted by this great injustice.

The Rev. Arthur L. Mackey Jr.

Roosevelt

Editor's note: The writer is senior pastor of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral and chairman of the Roosevelt and Vicinity Clergy Association.