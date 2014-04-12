Cold Spring Harbor boys tennis outlasts Port Washington

The Cold Spring Harbor boys tennis team has been in some high pressure matches before. The defending Nassau County champions have built themselves into a dynasty of sorts, having won five straight Long Island titles before being dethroned by Half Hollow Hills East last spring.

“We feel every match like there’s a target on our backs which can be tough,” head coach Ben Marks said. “Everyone comes in and wants to play their best against us. All the guys enjoy being that team though, they enjoy the history of the team and seem to be stepping up and dealing with it better and better as the season goes on. It’s definitely fun to be that team.”

Marks and his team had a lot of fun on Friday afternoon as the Seahawks played a tight match against Port Washington, a chief competitor in Nassau A-I, according to Marks.

In the most anticipated matchup Conor Mullins defeated Ben Rosen 6-2, 7-6 at first singles. Sean Mullins knocked off Alex Grossman 6-0, 6-0 at second singles.

But the match came down to second doubles and the Cold Spring Harbor team of AJ Arena and Nick Stamatos came out on top, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

“They’ve all played the pressure matches before and got off to a great start in the first set,” Marks said. “In the second set I spoke to them and told them it was important to get off to a good start in the third set.”

The win moved Cold Spring Harbor to 5-0 in conference and dropped Port Washington to 4-1. The two teams will meet again on May 7 and if this match was any indicator, possibly again in the Nassau playoffs.