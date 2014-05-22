Cold Spring Harbor's Chris Gabriele wins Nassau individual title, Syosset takes team crown

Chris Gabriele played his final county golf tournament Wednesday and finished it the best way possible.

The Cold Spring Harbor senior shot an even-par 142 over two rounds at Bethpage to claim the Nassau County individual title.

Gabriele shot a 72 on Tuesday at Bethpage Blue and a 70 Wednesday at Bethpage Red.

For Gabriele, it is the latest success of a decorated high school career, which also includes top-10 finishes in the state tournament in 2012 and 2013 and a third-place finish at the county tournament last year.

On the team level, Syosset took the county title, with a score of 785.

"It feels great,” said Syosset coach Dean Strohmayer. “We have a great group of kids. This has been our goal since day one.”

Syosset beat out Farmingdale (801) and Roslyn (812).

The Braves were led by seniors Willis Huynh, who shot a 145, and Matt Csillag, who shot a 151. Junior Matt Fiet shot a 74 and senior Brendan Gordon shot a 77 at Bethpage Blue on Wednesday, and freshman Matt Catton shot a 78 Tuesday at Bethpage Red to also contribute to Syosset’s win.

Gabriele will join Huynh, Manhasset’s Joe Blando (146), Sewanhaka’s Chris Yeom (147), Garden City’s Jonathan Granville (151), Farmingdale’s Matt Lowe (151), Csillag, Plainedge’s Michael Frizalone (152) and Wheatley’s Michael Braunstein in qualifying for the state tournament. Sewanhaka’s Chris O’Hara finished tenth and is the first alternate.