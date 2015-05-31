Colin Burke leads CSH over Babylon for Class C boys lacrosse title

Colin Burke picked a good time to have the hot hand.

The senior attackman led a potent offense to help Cold Spring Harbor defeat Babylon, 15-5, for the Long Island Class C boys lacrosse championship Saturday at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium.

"On our team, anybody can have the hot hand,'' said Burke, who had a game-high five goals. "Today, it just happened to be me. I knew if I kept shooting high, I'd put a few in, and that's what happened.''

One of the goals by Burke was unassisted with 5:06 left in the first quarter. It gave the Seahawks a three-goal lead at 5-2.

"Closing out that first quarter with a goal was huge,'' Burke said. "That was important. It kept us hot throughout.''

With the victory, Cold Spring Harbor (17-1) advances to the state semifinal round, where it will take on Pleasantville on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Middletown High School.

For the Seahawks, it was their second Long Island boys lacrosse title in program history, the last one coming in 2006, Cold Spring Harbor coach Dennis Bonn said.

Burke's closing shot came during an 8-0 run in the third quarter. Ian Laviano's goal, off an assist from Ryan Winkoff, gave the Seahawks a 10-2 lead to cap that run with 10:19 remaining in the third quarter. Laviano finished with three goals and an assist.

"Luke [Baron] was helping us control the ball and that was a big key because then we can do our thing on offense,'' Laviano said. "He was on fire between the lines and that helped us swing the ball. Once the ball is swinging, you try not to do too much, and then good things will happen.''

Jerry Brown had two goals and an assist to lead Babylon (17-2).

Brown scored unassisted with 7:32 left in the first quarter to tie the score at 2.

But the Panthers didn't score again until Zach Amelia's unassisted goal with 9:02 left in the third quarter.

That cut the Seahawks' lead to 10-3.

"We didn't think they'd get up by that much,'' Brown said.

Babylon coach John Greaney said Cold Spring Harbor is the "blueprint for success.''

"We thought we'd do a better job on faceoffs, but with their depth and weapons, it makes it tough,'' Greaney said. "We couldn't stop them at certain points.''

That's because Matt Licciardi was too busy winning those faceoffs for the Seahawks. Licciardi won 16 of 21 faceoffs to keep the good times rolling.

Winkoff fed Laviano for another goal to make it 12-3 with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

Two of Burke's five goals came in the fourth and Licciardi closed out the Seahawks' scoring with an unassisted goal with 6:41 remaining to make it 15-4.

"Our team makes a lot of runs," said Winkoff, who had a goal and three assists. "Since the playoffs started, we've been doing a good job of that. Hopefully, we can keep it going.''