Collin Grippo’s fifth goal lifts Connetquot in overtime

Collin Grippo barely let the sound of the regulation buzzer linger. The Connetquot midfielder converted a feed from his brother G.Q. Grippo only 41 seconds into overtime Tuesday for an 8-7 lacrosse win over Ward Melville.

It was a quick turnaround after Eddie Munoz scored for the Patriots (7-2, 5-2 Suffolk I) to tie it at 7 with three seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“We’re put in these situations a lot,” Collin Grippo said. “We know what we have to do in the end and we’re the team that comes out on top. It was one of the biggest wins of the season for us.

“We played absolutely amazing together today and we feed off each other. I’m one of those heart players that gets every ground ball . . . Having five goals is a big step for me, it’s the most I’ve had all season.”

Grippo scored Connetquot’s first two and ran 50 yards up the field to tie it at 3 with less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter. He added another for a 7-5 lead midway through the fourth.

Connetquot (11-0, 9-0) led 2-0 after a quarter and had an advantage in time on attack, but Ward Melville rebounded with goals by Andrew Lockhart, Munoz and Ryan Pallonetti to take a 3-2 lead at halftime. Munoz led the Patriots with four goals, and D.J. Kellerman shone in net by stopping 10 shots, many from close range.

The second half had a faster pace and a more physical tone, but neither team could sustain momentum. Munoz tied it at 4 with five minutes left in the third and at 5 on bouncer from 35 yards out at the buzzer. George Wichelns and Collin Grippo put Connetquot up by two in the fourth, but Ward Melville’s Connor Grippe and Munoz answered soon after.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Connetquot coach Brett Jeffares said. “We knew they had a great defense, we knew we had a great offense and that the matchup was going to be close. This is our fifth one-goal win. Whether we’re up or down, these guys play as hard as they possibly can.”